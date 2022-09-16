A DISPERSAL order is in place in Caldicot following reports of anti-social behaviour.

The order came into force at 7pm today - Friday, September 16 - and will end at 7pm on Sunday, September 18.

The area covered includes the town centre and Caldicot Castle.

Specific roads that the order covers are Newport Road, Sandy Lane, Mill Lane, Chepstow Road and surrounding roads.

Sergeant Lee Smith-Stephens said: "Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”

A dispersal order means that police are given extra powers to move people on from the area if they involved in anti-social behaviour or their actions may lead to anti-social behaviour incidents.

If removed people return to the area, they could face arrest.