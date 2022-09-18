FIVE redundant buildings at a Grade II-listed farmhouse that dates back to the 15th century are to be converted for residential use.
The buildings form part of the complex of Old Court Farm near Llanvetherine, close to the Offa’s Dyke Path, in Monmouthshire.
They will be converted into a single residential unit linked to the main house at the former farm.
The late medieval open hall house is 15th century in origin, with 17th century restorations and among the disused buildings to be converted is a Grade II-listed threshing barn.
Three of the buildings have been used by bats but permission has been given for their conversion as the buildings are listed, and of historic importance, and restoring them to use is expected to ensure they are retained.
A report by Monmouthshire council’s planning department, which has given permission for the conversion, states: “The conversion of the buildings will also add economic value to the site which will in turn benefit the wider area.”
A stand-alone bat house will have to be constructed due to the loss of use of the existing buildings.
