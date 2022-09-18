ALL eyes around the world will be firmly fixed on London on Monday as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest.
Her late Majesty passed away peacefully in her balmoral Estate on Thursday 8 September at the age of 96, bringing and end to her 70-year reign and sparking a period of national mourning.
The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September as the nation thanks Her Late Majesty for a life of public service.
World leaders will be making plans to attend the historic ceremony but will have to abide to one specific request, according to reports.
Documents seen by Politico suggest VIP visitors will be encouraged to take commercial flights to the UK and take escorted coaches to Westminster rather than travel by private jet.
A note from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FDCO)shares guidance stating heads of state should arrive on commercial flights “where possible”.
It also warned that London's Heathrow airport will not be available for any private flight arrangements, if world leaders insist on a private jet, they should opt for “less busy airports”.
Helicopter transfers from airports have also been banned “due to the number of flights operating at this time”.
