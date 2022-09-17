THE Queen’s grandchildren will come together and stand guard around her majesty's coffin in Westminster Hall today.

It comes after confirmation that the Duke of Sussex will be able to join his brother in wearing his military uniform after his father, King Charles III granted the decision, according to royal sources.

Prince Harry had previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, as he is no longer a working royal.

Seeing the former Army officer wear civilian dress for the official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

Now royal sources have said that the King decided that his youngest son can wear his uniform for the vigil as he stands at the foot of the coffin and William at the head.

Queen Elizabeth’s II grandchildren to hold vigil in Westminster Hall today

The newly made Prince of Wales, William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips.

Whilst Prince Harry will be joined by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn at the middle of the coffin.

It comes just a day after the Queen’s children Charles, the Duke of York, Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex, took part in their own vigil.

The children all had solemn looks on their faces as they stood vigil around their mother’s coffin, with their heads bowed throughout as members of the public filed slowly past them.

The grandchildren’s vigil takes place as final preparations are underway for the state funeral on Monday.

As politicians and royal dignitaries from around the world are expected to arrive throughout the weekend.