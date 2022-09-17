PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have been “uninvited” to a state reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, according to reports.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have received invitations earlier this week.

But now the pair are unlikely to attend after Palace officials intervened and said the reception is for working royals only, according to The Telegraph.

The news comes after Prince Harry had been granted the chance to wear his military uniform alongside his brother, Prince William and his cousins as they hold a vigil for the Queen in Westminster Hall on Saturday.

Last Friday saw the King share his love for the couple when he made his first address to the nation last Friday, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Saying that he wished to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

Over 500 heads of state and dignitaries are invited to the VIP reception held in the palace, where the new Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will greet them.

US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are just a few expected to arrive in London over the weekend to attend the Queen's state funeral on Monday.