RESIDENTS in Caerleon have complained about "unbearable" noise and dust caused by the ongoing development at the former University of Wales campus.

Developers Redrow was given planning permission 18 months ago to build 219 new homes on the site of the former campus, despite concerns from people in the area.

With building work well under way, residents have recently complained about “unbearable” noise and dust, which is coming from the construction site - called Parc y Coleg.

Writing on social media, one local resident likened the noise to “beating an enormous metal tank, with an equally enormous hammer. For hours”. Another said they were “ready to move out”, as “our house seems to vibrate all day”. While, someone else said the noise has been “giving (them) a headache for weeks”.

Although residents have reported the noise on Newport City Council’s Noise App, little seems to have been done to resolve the issue.

Redrow were asked if they would like to comment on this issue and they explained the noise is being generated by piling, which is unavoidable.

Tim Sexton, construction director for Redrow in South Wales said, “All work at Parc y Coleg is being carried out in line with our stringent health and safety policies.

"We are sympathetic to local residents and do all that we can to minimise disruption but, by its very nature, the piling process does generate noise. However, we expect this to be completed within the next few days”.