GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a missing man from Senghenydd.

Kelvin Watkins, 63, has been reported as missing after last being seen at around 2pm on Saturday, September 17.

Officers say they are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Watkins is described as around 5’ 3” tall and has grey hair.

He has links to the Caerphilly and Cardiff areas.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 2200316452," a police spokesperson said.

"You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

"Kelvin is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well."