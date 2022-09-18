FOODIES across the country descended on Abergavenny this weekend for the return of the town's famous food festival.

A star-studded, action-packed programme of events - including cookery demonstrations, culinary masterclasses and plenty of fun and games for all ages was on offer as well as an array of food.

The town centre welcomed producers from Wales and further afield, offering a global selection of tasty treats.

Special shout-out from this reporter must go to The Queen Pepiada's traditional Venezuelan street food (shredded meat and cheese in thick cornmeal patties).

Abergavenny's historic Market Hall wasbe the go-to place for live cooking demonstrations, in a setting decorated on the theme of agroforestry - the practice of mixing crops to increase yields and sustainability.

Out in the Upper and Lower Brewery Yard, visitors enjoyed a drink and peruse the homewares on offer, or headed to the adjacent Street Food Market for a worldwide selection of meals and snacks and a chance to catch some free entertainment.

Gifts, gourmet ingredients and the chance to pair cheeses with various beverages attracted crowds to Tiverton Market, while the Priory Courtyard Fish and Fizz Market offered a range of seafood delights, including freshly-shucked oysters and soft-shell crab rolls.

In the Priory Souk, the New and Small Producers Market showcased what's made and grown in Wales and around the UK.

The Castle area is always a popular destination during the festival. This year, as in previous years, the area was home to the festival's Cooking over Fire programme, with professionals cooking up a storm over an open flame.

There were also a host of famous faces giving cooking demonstrations throughout the weekend too - including Masterchef winners and TV regulars like Cyrus Todiwala and Matt Tebbutt