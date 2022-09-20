FOODIES across the country descended on Abergavenny this weekend for the return of the town's famous food festival.
A star-studded, action-packed programme of events - including cookery demonstrations, culinary masterclasses and plenty of fun and games for all ages was on offer as well as an array of food.
Here are a range of pictures from across the festival.
For more on the Abergavenny Food Festival this year, click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here