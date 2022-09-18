THRILLSEEKERS visiting Barry Island today have reportedly had a bit more than they bargained for when a suspected power cut left them dangling hundreds of feet in the air.

Aerospace, the flagship new ride at Barry Island Pleasure Park, was rendered immobile during what is reported to have been a power outage in the area.

The ride cost around £3 million to install and is able to seat up to 32 people. It takes riders 214 foot at speeds of up to 75mph, rocking and rolling passengers up and down.

It has been reported that only four people were on the ride at the time and that the power issues lasted for no more than half an hour.

Other rides were also affected.

 