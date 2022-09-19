A NEWPORT scout was on hand to support the many thousands of people who travelled to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Lucinda Burge, 19, was one of 120 Scout volunteers who played a role paying their respect and supporting the lying-in-state of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Scouts joined volunteers from Samaritans to offer help to members of the public wanting to pay their respects and to keep them safe.

Ms Burge was volunteering with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public, and joining the thousands of people paying their respect to Her Majesty the Queen.

Lucinda Burge has been volunteering to help people who have been paying their respects to the Queen. Picture: Scouts.

“Being a real part of a historic event is an honour,” she said. “Doing my duty to the Queen and representing my country.”

There has been a “special relationship” between the Scouts and Her Majesty the Queen, with the Queen encouraging Scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people throughout the seven decades of her reign.

Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service, and the highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award.

Around 120 Scouts were volunteering to help those who went to pay their respects to the Queen. Picture: Scouts

The Queen’s Scout Award – which will now be the King’s Scout Award – is the highest honour in Scouting and is awarded for service to others and skills development. It is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges, which includes service to their community, completing an expedition in wild country, undertaking a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts.

Since the Queen’s Scout Award began, more than 100,000 of these awards have been presented to young men and women for outstanding personal achievements and service to their local communities.