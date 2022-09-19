A number of shops and pubs will be re-opening on Monday following the Queen’s funeral.

Tesco has announced it will reopen petrol stations and stores from 5pm today.

Tesco’s UK chief executive Jason Tarry, said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the royal family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen for her unwavering service.”

What times is Asda and Sainsury's open today?





Asda and Sainsbury’s have confirmed similar moves.

The likes of Aldi, Lidl, and Morrisons are closed for the entire day

What time do pubs open after Queen's funeral?





Meanwhile pubs will be staying open for the funeral with Stonegate chains planning to air the funeral on screens in its pubs.

JD Wetherspoon has confirmed central London, railway station and airport pubs will all remain open on Monday as the Queen’s funeral takes place.

The pub chain said the majority of establishments will close for the funeral service, only opening for the day from about 1pm after the funeral takes place.

A spokesman for the company said: “Pub company Wetherspoon is opening its pubs in central London, rail stations and airports and all of its hotels (hotels will be open for resident guests only) during normal trading hours from 8am until midnight on Monday September 19.

“The majority of its pubs will open later than usual, after the state funeral, at approximately 1pm and will remain open during normal trading hours after that.”

What time does McDonald's open today?





McDonald’s restaurants will be closing until 5pm while Odeon and Cineworld will also be shut.

What time do petrol stations re-open today?





Shell has said it will be closing some of its petrol stations when the Queen's funeral is taking place.

A spokesperson for Shell said: "On Sunday 18th September Shell service stations will be open as normal, however at 8pm there will be one minute’s national silence in honour of the Queen.

"We welcome customers to observe this silence with us, where it is safe to do so.

"On Monday 19th September we want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the period of her State Funeral.

"With that in mind, some Shell service stations may be closed for a period of time. Please check with your local Shell service station for details."

The is no direct advice to shut for the Queen’s funeral with the government telling businesses that shutting down for the funeral was up to them.

Shops and businesses have the choice to close or be open for reduced hours on the day, whilst banks would be shut.