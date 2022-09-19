The Queen’s favourite TV show has been revealed by Prince Harry and Prince William’s press secretary on the day of the Queen’s funeral.
Since 5pm on Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of members of the public have filed past the coffin until, early on Monday morning, the final people who had queued through the night left the cavernous medieval hall.
The process has seen a river of people snaking along the Thames around the clock, with members of the public mixing with celebrities and foreign dignitaries beneath Westminster Hall’s hammer-beam roof.
The funeral rites for the Queen are the nation’s formal farewell to the woman who reigned for an unprecedented 70 years.
The Queen liked to watch Coronation Street
Ed Perkins was on ITV Good Morning Britain on the morning of the Queen’s funeral alongside Ed Balls.
Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard interviewed the royal expert about the Queen’s viewing habits.
Speaking of Netflix hit show, The Crown, he said: "She watched Coronation Street, she had a lot of box sets and I know Prince Harry said he watched it but whether she watched it herself..."
Ed Balls replied: “Of course she did.” Mr Perkins smiled as Susanna and Ben laughed outside Westminster Abbey.
