A 63-YEAR-OLD man who had been missing has been found safe and well.
Kelvin Watkins was reported as missing after last being seen at around 2pm on Saturday, September 17.
Officers said Mr Watkins was around 5’ 3” tall and has grey hair, and had links to the Caerphilly and Cardiff areas.
After Gwent Police appealed for information to help find Mr Watkins in the early hours on Sunday, they have now confirmed he has been found safe and well.
“Good news. Kelvin Watkins, 63, who was reported as missing, has now been found safe and well,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
