Buckingham Palace has hit out at reports Prince Harry was the “last to know” that Queen Elizabeth II had died.

Reports suggest the Duke of Sussex only found out about his grandmother’s death at the same time as the public.

King Charles III’s spokesman said: “The public was only informed after every family member had been informed.”

A royal insider, speaking to The Telegraph said: “Everybody was trying to get where they needed to be. That was the focus.

“And the King was adamant that the official statement must not be released until all members of the family had been informed. That was a father talking because he cares.”

The Queen’s death on Thursday 8 September sparked ten days of national mourning with ending with the late monarch’s funeral on Monday.

The Queen will be laid to rest on Monday in a widely viewed funeral.

Harry and Meghan will be in attendance, but their kids remain in Los Angeles, in California.

Charles extended an olive branch to the Sussexes in his first speech as monarch in which he sent his love to his son and his wife.