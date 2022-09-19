AS QUEEN Elizabeth II was laid to rest, people from around Gwent have been sharing their memories of her and paying tribute to the late-monarch.

Her Majesty’s funeral took place at Westminster Abbey, before her coffin was taken to Windsor Castle for a committal service.

A private burial service will be conducted with the King and members of the royal family, where the Queen will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh at King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Following Her Majesty’s death, people from across Gwent have been paying tribute to her, and sharing their memories of meeting the Queen.

Jacqueline Whiteman, from Raglan, said: “Sincere condolences to the Royal family at this sad time, the Queen served us all so well.”

“I wish to express my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the royal family for their heart-breaking loss,” said Julia Davies from Newport.

“Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II always served with such dignity and grace, never failing her people or her country.

“A shining beacon to us all throughout our lives. She will never be forgotten. RIP Your Majesty. May eternal peace be yours.”

Paul Murphy, from Pride in Pill, shared the time where he met the Queen in 2014.

“Met the queen in 2014 at the garden party for Pride in Pill community volunteers,” he said.

“Loved her to bits...RIP our beautiful loving and caring Queen Elizabeth II. There will not be another like you. Unique.

“Hope your first born whom now is King Charles III follows in your footsteps to be a Great King.

“Missing you already.”

Paul Murphy and Pride in Pill volunteers met the Queen at a garden party in 2014. Picture: Paul Murphy.

Claire Elizabeth Johnson, from Newport, said: “Thank you for everything you've done over your life, rest easy our Queen with your husband by your side.”

Lynette Adele Heal, from Abertillery, said: Thoughts and prays be with the royal family.

“RIP Your Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

“Will be greatly missed by many.”

“Sleep well,” said Beverley Tanner from Newport. “At rest now with your beloved husband.”

Gaynor Quarterly, from Newport, recounted a family encounter with the Queen.

“My Grandfather met and shook hands with the Queen when she visited Newport docks,” she said.

And Robert Wheatstone, from Pontypool, said: “RIP your majesty. You will always be remembered.

“Stand down, duty is done.”