A MAN who stole £5,000 worth of cigarettes from a shop in the Forest of Dean has avoided jail after instead being given a community order and a curfew.

Jamie Ormond, 29, of Orchard Gardens in Chepstow, pleaded guilty to entering the Lifestyle Express store on Beachley Road, Tutshill, as a trespasser on May 24 this year and taking the cigarettes.