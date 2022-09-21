A MAN who stole £5,000 worth of cigarettes from a shop in the Forest of Dean has avoided jail after instead being given a community order and a curfew.
Jamie Ormond, 29, of Orchard Gardens in Chepstow, pleaded guilty to entering the Lifestyle Express store on Beachley Road, Tutshill, as a trespasser on May 24 this year and taking the cigarettes.
At Cheltenham Magistrates' Court, he was sentenced to a nine-month community order, which includes an eight-week electronically monitored curfew requiring him to be at home every night between 7pm and 7am.
He was also ordered to receive drug rehabilitation and to stay away from the Lifestyle Express store in Tutshill.
He must pay £350 in compensation and a £95 victim services surcharge.
