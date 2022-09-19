REGULARS gathered at the Lyceum Tavern in Newport to watch the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While the whole of Gwent stood still, with empty streets and businesses closed as a mark of respect, the Lyceum Tavern on Malpas Road opened its doors at 10am to show the funeral on TV.

Customers gathered with pints of beer in their hands and commemorated a minute's silence as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin entered Westminster Abbey.

Robert Butcher was there with his wife and seven-year-old daughter to show her the special moment in history.

Newsquest

Robert Butcher (right) with seven-year-old daughter and his wife witnessed the historical moment at the Lyceum Tavern

He said: “It was a great service, it goes to show what is good about this country, you are never going to see something on this scale ever again.

“It was great to bring my daughter so she can experience it. I did get a bit emotional as the queen has been around for so long.

“Seventy years is a long time, and it upset me a little bit as it’s a moment in history you will never see again.

“My daughter is seven, so she is still a little young to fully understand it, but she has grasped that it is something special and it’s a moment she will look back on one day and remember.”

Newsquest

Mourners stand in silence as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin entered Westminister Abbey.

Ros Barker-Smith believes the Queen had the service she deserved after all she did for the country.

Newsquest

Roz Barker-Smith watched the funeral with friend Bob Swayne

She added: “I reckon she knew what she wanted, and she did a lot of preparation years before hand for this day.

“The service was lovely, and the three hymns chosen were beautiful and my favourites. It wasn’t a long service which was good, and her family done her proud.

“I have a lot of respect for the queen, especially when she vowed at the age of twenty-one to devote herself to service whether long or short, until the day she dies. She delivered on that promise.

“I don’t think anybody could do it the way she has done it, including Charles as it’s a hard act for him to follow. She has a lot of global respect over the world, even Putin spoke well of her.”

Meanwhile next door at the James Ryan, Sons & Daughters funeral directors there was a lot of positivity about today’s service.

Louise Yhnell, one of the directors, was up at 6.30am to follow the day as it unfolded.

Newsquest

From left to right: Michael Ryan, Emma Tanner, Claire Hurley, Simon Witheridge and Louise Yhnell pose infront shop window tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

She said: “I am speechless at the turn out, I think it's amazing. I woke up early and followed it throughout the day.

“I nearly cried as I feel like we have lost somebody close like a nan. It’s amazing that George and Charlotte were there as George is a future king and they should be allowed to go to a family funeral.

“I was so emotional watching it, I got anxious all week in the run up to today. I will be raising a glass in her honour tonight.”