WORK to repair water main under a Newport road, which has been the site of sinkholes in the past few years, is ongoing with large sections of the road now dug up.

Cromwell Road, in the Lliswerry area of the city, is now closed to traffic at the junction with Somerton Road.

A burst water main is the cause of the closure, which was originally to last three days and end on (Monday, September 5).

However, Newport City Council announced three additional weeks are required to allow its Streetworks teams to make the site safe.

People wishing to access Cromwell Road must instead take a detour via the SDR and Corporation Road.

The Cromwell Road area has been the site of two sinkholes in recent times, caused by damage to old water mains.

One Newport resident who was in the area this afternoon, Adam Morgan, said: "It's getting a bit silly these sinkholes.

"It's like the road is going to disappear. I've said I bet it is global warming or climate change."

Lliswerry councillor Allan Morris said there have been several reports of drivers approaching the scene from Somerton Road, mounting the kerb and driving across a grassy area to get past the roadworks site.

He said: "It's a very complicated repair.

"Thousands upon thousands of people depend on the main so they can't just cut it off.

"Despite all the signage and barriers, people are still trying to drive through."

Gwent Police said it was not aware of any reports being made of offences linked to the current Cromwell Road closure.

Almost exactly a year ago, excavations were carried out on a sinkhole in Cromwell Road which turned out to have been caused by a bricked culvert carrying an historic water course running under the carriageway.

Then, in May this year, another reported sinkhole opened up on Jenkins Street, which runs parrallel to Cromwell Road.