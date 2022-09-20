HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from August 12-19.

Lee North

North was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 12.

The 45-year-old, of Hillcrest, New Inn, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on February 22, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £110 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Anthony Haynes

Haynes was fined £80 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 14.

The 38-year-old, of Aran Court, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 45mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.

He was fined £80 for the offence, which occurred on April 17, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.