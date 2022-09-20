HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from August 12-19.
Lee North
North was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 12.
The 45-year-old, of Hillcrest, New Inn, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on February 22, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £110 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Anthony Haynes
Haynes was fined £80 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 14.
The 38-year-old, of Aran Court, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 45mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Way in Newport.
He was fined £80 for the offence, which occurred on April 17, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with four points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here