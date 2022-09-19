ITV This Morning bosses are reportedly in crisis talks over whether they should scrap a segment covering the Queen’s lying in state.

It comes amid a petition calling on This Morning bosses to sack Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after fury over the presenters “queue jumping”.

An ITV source said: "This Morning are at a crossroads over if they run Holly and Phil's segment from the abbey - there have been a lot of discussions about how to air the footage especially with the horrific backlash.

"Everyone feels for Holly and Phil as they were just doing their job as working media but the whole thing has turned into a Twitter storm - bosses are even unsure whether to run it or not."

ITV This Morning bosses issue statement over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield queue jumping row

The This Morning presenters have received criticism from some on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without having taken part in the public queue.

ITV bossed have said in a statement on Instagram that their hosting duo had attended to film a segment due to air during Tuesday’s show.

They said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”