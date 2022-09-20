A singer songwriter from Caerleon has written a song in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II's memory.

Musical director Ceri Jones, alongside her virtual choir Canu Yn Ein Calon - Singing in Our Hearts, wrote and recorded the song titled Rest now your majesty in one week with members of the choir.

The virtual choir, founded in August 2020, is composed of ladies from all around the world. They sang the song together virtually and say it is a fitting tribute to the Queen.

Ms Jones said: “It was a very big shock; I was messaging my friend and assistant musical director and it was quite a shock. We just decided that we wanted to do something to honour her majesty.

“We have recently started a virtual choir, so we thought it was an opportunity, if the ladies were willing to go with it at short notice, to record something for the Queen.

YouTube

Screenshot of the choir Choir Canu Yn Ein Calon - Singing in Our Hearts singing their new song 'Rest Easy Your Majesty. Picture: YouTube

“It was a beautiful funeral service with lovely music and readings, my heart broke for the king as he looked like a broken man.

“The touch of the piper at the end was amazing. We plan to send a copy of the CD with the lyrics to King Charles III.”

Ms Jones has previously written two songs about the Royal Family with her previous choir, one about Prince Phillip’s death and the more recent one on the Platinum Jubilee.

The 59-year-old had a response from the monarchy with the late Queen thanking her for it as she enjoyed the tributes.

Ceri Jones

Assistant musical director, Lena Izzat added lyrics to the final draft of the song along side Ceri Jones. Picture: Ceri Jones

She added: “We received letters to say the queen was very touched by the gift and thanked us so I am hoping that it would be some comfort to the king.

“If she were here, I hope she would enjoy it, with the jubilee one the letter was personal and it mentioned us by name, the song by name and told us the Queen enjoyed it.

“I hope the words and the music and the way the ladies sang it from the heart would really speak to her majesty about how much respect we held her in.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to perform this song for our beloved queen and we hope that it does justice to her memory.”

Ceri Jones Offical reply from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to Ceri Jones. Picture: Ceri Jones

The song was released on YouTube early this morning before the queen’s funeral, and a DVD will be sent to his majesty King Charles III.