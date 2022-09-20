TWO lanes will be closed on the westbound M4 at Newport tonight as work continues on the Ebbw River Bridge.

Overnight, lanes one and two on the westbound carriageway will be closed from 9pm to 6am on Wednesday, September 21, ahead of further closures next month.

Work to strengthen the Ebbw River Bridge, at the junction for Tredegar Park, started in May last year, and is expected to continue through until the autumn.

Beams being positioned under the Ebbw River Bridge to strengthen it. Picture: Traffic Wales.

As well as strengthening works, the project includes motorway resurfacing and lining works to improve safety.

From Monday, October 3 to Thursday, October 6, two lanes will be closed on each carriageway between 9pm and 6am.

And later in the month, a further closure will take place on lanes one and two of the eastbound carriageway between 9pm and 6am from Monday, October 24 to Wednesday, October 26.

Around half a million journeys take place over the bridge each week, and drivers have become accustomed to overnight closures for this section of the motorway as workers attempt to minimise disruption during the day.

A Traffic Wales spokesperson said: “The South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) and their partners, WSP and Alun Griffiths Contractors have developed an innovative strengthening design and construction methodology which allows the bridge to be kept in service during construction.

“This helps to minimise the number of closures needed and limits them to only take place overnight, which will reduce traffic disruption and improve road safety.”