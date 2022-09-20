A GWENT man has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with cocaine trafficking.

Luke Edwards, 29, from Cwmbran, is accused of being concerned in the supply of the class A drug and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place between September 13, 2021 and July 1.

Edwards, of Pontnewydd Walk, is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on October 13.

The defendant was remanded in custody.