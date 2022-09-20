CARRIER bags, polystyrene cups, and plastic straws are amongst the items which could be banned under a proposed law against single-use plastics in Wales.

The Welsh Government has today (Tuesday) announced the proposed Environmental Protection (Single-use Plastic Products) (Wales) Bill, which will make it an offence to supply or offer to supply “littered and unnecessary” disposable single-use plastic products.

Minister for climate change Julie James said the proposed ban would help Wales “avoid leaving a toxic legacy of plastic for future generations to deal with”.

The Bill would give local authorities the powers to enforce the ban, and would outlaw:

Plastic cutlery, plates, and stirrers;

Plastic drinking straws – with an exemption for health needs;

Plastic-stemmed cotton buds

Balloon sticks

Polystyrene fast-food containers, cups and lids;

Thin plastic single-use carrier bags;

All products made of oxo-degradable plastic.

Plastic straws and stirrers and plastic-stemmed cotton buds have been banned in England since October 2020, while Scotland introduced its own single-use plastic ban in June of this year – outlawing the supply of plastic cutlery, plates, drink stirrers and polystyrene fast food containers, cups and lids.

In 2011, Wales was one of the first countries in the world to introduce a charge for single-use carrier bags, and it is currently ranked as the world’s third best domestic recycler.

The decision to include these products follows a consultation in 2020, with all having non-plastic or reusable alternatives.

The proposed Bill would also give ministers the power to add or remove products to and from the banned list.

“This is a big moment in our journey towards a plastic-free Wales,” said Ms James.

“Single-use plastic products are often seen littered in our streets, parks and seas. Not only are they unsightly, but they have a devastating impact on our wildlife and environment.

“With a Team Wales effort, we have to say no to the single-use item culture, so we avoid leaving a toxic legacy of plastic for future generations to deal with.

“By thinking differently, making lifestyle changes and choosing re-usable products, we can save money and help fight the devastating impacts of climate change.”

Keep Wales Tidy deputy chief executive Louise Tambini said: “Keep Wales Tidy welcomes legislation to ban single-use plastics.

“It is a positive step on our journey towards truly transforming the way we consume plastics and reduce waste as a nation.

“Crucially, it paves the way for industry to move away from polluting practices which are damaging our environment and harming our wildlife.

“We hope that the powers granted in the Bill will allow Wales to respond to emerging threats of other single-use products as consumer trends continue to evolve.”