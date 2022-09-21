A NEWPORT man has been found guilty after a trial of sexual activity with a child.
Tino Iacovou, 55, was convicted of the offence, committed between September 2018 and October 2018, by a jury.
He had been due to face sentence at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.
But the case was adjourned because Iacovou was unrepresented as a result of the ongoing barristers’ strike.
The judge, Recorder Christopher Felstead, put sentence back to November 1.
Iacovou, of Commercial Street, was granted bail.
