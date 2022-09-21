A NEWPORT man has been found guilty after a trial of sexual activity with a child.

Tino Iacovou, 55, was convicted of the offence, committed between September 2018 and October 2018, by a jury.

He had been due to face sentence at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

MORE NEWS: Locked Up: Paedophile, conman and drug dealers jailed

But the case was adjourned because Iacovou was unrepresented as a result of the ongoing barristers’ strike.

The judge, Recorder Christopher Felstead, put sentence back to November 1.

Iacovou, of Commercial Street, was granted bail.