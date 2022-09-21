A GWENT man accused of robbery was remanded in custody after an unsuccessful bail application was made before a judge.
Junior Johnson, 41, from Newport, is accused of robbing Russell Pipe of £500 in the city on February 12.
The defendant, of Mansel Street, was refused bail following a hearing at Newport Crown Court.
He was ordered to remain in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article