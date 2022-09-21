A MAN is set to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty at Newport Crown Court to strangling a woman and other allegations against her.

Phillip Chilcott, 35, from Blackwood, denied strangulation, controlling and coercive behaviour, threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

The defendant is due to stand trial on November 22 in a case expected to last three days.

Chilcott, of Penallta Way, Gellihaf, Pontllanfraith, was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.