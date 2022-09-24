DOGS of all breeds and sizes were on show on Sunday at a Newport park.

The Beechwood Park Community Group dog show was held on the grounds outside Beechwood House where a special parade area was set up.

Pups could compete for best trick, waggiest tail and cutest dog in the contest which was attended by a crowd of proud pet owners.

The event was run by park volunteers who raise money to fund future events and park projects.

Ian Agland captured all the fun for the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

This little cutie is all ready for fun in the sun. Picture: Ian Agland

Tummy time. Picture: Ian Agland

A clear contender for the cutest dog. Picture: Ian Agland

Clever dog giving a paw. Picture: Ian Agland

Looking perfect in pink. Picture: Ian Agland

A packed Beechwood Park for the dog show. Picture by: Ian Agland

Dogs and their handlers ready for the competition. Picture by: Ian Agland

Crowds enjoying the fun at Beechwood park. Picture by: Ian Agland

Adorable pups at Beechwood Park. Picture by: Ian Agland