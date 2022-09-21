A Newport man whose grandparents’ lives were blighted by strokes is taking on the London Marathon to raise cash for a charity close to his heart.

Tom Hovey, an illustrator whose work is enjoyed by millions on the Great British Bake Off on TV, has so far raised more than £1,800 for the Stroke Association ahead of the event on Sunday, October 2.

Tom’s maternal grandparents Ray and Sylvia Giles , who lived in Ringland, have both died in the past year.

Ray, 94 , was a retired car salesman for Alex Thom Motors, while Sylvia, 90 , had worked as a secretary at Burt Bolton Timber in Newport Docks.

Tom is running the marathon to honour their memory and raise funds for the Stroke Association, a charity which helps stroke survivors rebuild their lives.

“They both had strokes in their later years,” said Tom, 39, who lives in Rogerstone. “It had a big effect on both of their lives. They both battled hard but the effects of strokes on their lives was stark.

“My Grampa Ray was a big role model for me growing up. He was the heart, soul and mouth of our family. So when he lost the ability to get his words out due to his last stroke five years ago, it took away his superpower. The wires that connected his brain to his mouth got interrupted and it frustrated him a lot and it made me so sad.

“He couldn't tell all the silly jokes to my young family that he had to his seven other great grand-children.

“We lost him in March of this year just eight months after his wife of 70 years, my Nana Sylvia who was the matriarch of our family, died. She had a stroke 15 years ago that affected her speech and mobility but she fought back so that it was barely noticeable.

“She was an inspiration to all of us, especially my wife Candy who used her strength and determination to fight through any troubling situation she's had.

“Together they were the most incredible, parents, grandparents and great grandparents to our whole family. They were the glue that held us all together and we're just starting down the road to figuring out a life without them.

“My way of figuring things out has always been with art or running so I thought running a marathon in their honour would give me lots of time on my long training runs over six months to contemplate them and their legacy.

“I have always dreamed of running a marathon and I wanted London to be my first as it's the most iconic marathon in the world. I'm very excited to have a place and very excited to run it.”

Tom is best known for his acclaimed food illustration work. He has produced the illustrated graphics for BBC One's The Great British Bake Off since its inception in 2010. His signature style - illustrating and animating each contestant’s baked items - has been a key element to the show's success.

He has also created the graphics for the spin-off shows, including Junior Bake Off, Mary and Paul’s Masterclass and the Great British Wedding Show.

As well as marathon sponsorship. Tom is also hoping to raise funds with sales of Bake Off Prints .

“My training has gone really well since I started in June,” said Tom. “I have had a few injuries earlier in the year which set me back a bit, so I have been managing them and looking after my body as well as I can to make sure I get to the starting line in one piece.

“Candy and I have a busy young family, with five-year-old Bella and two-year-old twins Max and Lottie, which means I’ve been having to get out for my runs before they wake up at 5-6 am.”

To sponsor Tom, please visit his Just Giving Page

Emma Evans, Events Manager at the Stroke Association, said: “It’s fantastic that we can finally welcome back all participants and spectators for this year’s marathon – especially everyone running for the Stroke Association. There are around 100,000 strokes every year in the UK and 1.3 million people are living with the devastating impact of stroke. We believe that everyone deserves to live the best life they can after stroke and we’re grateful to Tom for taking on this famous challenge to raise vital funds for the Stroke Association.

“A stroke can happen to anyone at any time and it turns lives upside down. However, with the support of people like Tom we can help more stroke survivors and their families as they rebuild their lives.”

For more information about stroke and the support services for survivors and carers visit www.stroke.org.uk or call the Stroke Helpline on 0303 3033 100.