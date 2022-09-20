A MAN has been charged following a drugs raid in Newport last week.
Officers carried out a warrant at an address on Somerton Road on Friday, September 16.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.
He was later charged with these offences and appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 19.
