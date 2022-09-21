A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CAITLIN ANDREWS, 21, of Eglwysilan Way, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood at Bedwas Industrial Estate on May 12.

She was fined £59 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

FAHED IQBAL, 29, of Lime Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative on Mendalgief Road on March 7.

He was fined £166 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

MATTHEW PHELAN, 29, of Maesgwyn, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAMIEN JOHNSON, 30, of Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

REBECCA PRESTON-THOMAS, 47, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADRIAN JONES, 61, of Thomas Street, Nelson, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine in his blood on Commercial Street, Ystrad Mynach, on April 2.

He was fined £77 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.

ANDREW SMITH, 46, of Mynydd Maen Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCARLAT MARIUS-IONUT, 28, of Livingstone Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK POCKNELL, 57, of The Courtlands, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.