THE NEWPORT community came together to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday, a memorial service was held at Newport Cathedral.

The King’s representative in Gwent, Lord Lieutenant Brigadier Robert Aitken, attended, along with the city’s political representatives, councillors and religious figures.

“I thought it was very important to show that solidarity and the unity of all the different faiths coming together in memory of the Queen, and to represent our Muslim community,” said Mubarak Ali, secretary of the Islamic Society for Wales.

“Imam Ali (AS) said ‘A person is either your brother in faith or your equal in humanity’.

“Jesus and the prophet Muhammad – peace be upon them both – encouraged peace, unity, love and respect with other faiths.

“It was fantastic to see everyone come together – people of all different faiths – for Her Majesty.

“Her Majesty was an extraordinary figure.

“I was born in Pakistan and have been here since 1966. The Queen was head of state of the Commonwealth.

“She touched the lives of the people of Great Britain and the lives of people across the globe in a way that very few leaders in history have been able to.

“She is a profound loss to the communities of Great Britain, the Commonwealth, and the world.”

Religious leaders in Newport held a candle-lit vigil in memory of the Queen. Picture: Mubarak Ali.

After the service, a multi-faith candle-lit vigil was held in Westgate Square.

The Dean of Newport Cathedral Ian Black, representatives from St Paul’s and Stephen’s Church in Pill, and Mr Ali were among the religious leaders to give speeches, sing hymns and lead prayers.

Mr Ali recalled visiting Buckingham Palace with his wife for a garden party with the Queen in 2017 celebrating the invitees’ good work in the community.

“That was a fantastic event,” he said. “It was very nice.”