HAIRY Biker Si King will accompany co-star Dave Myers to the hospital this week.

Barrow-born Dave had revealed in May this year while speaking on the Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles podcast that he was battling with cancer.

Dave and Si appeared side by side while recording the latest episode of the podcast.

Mr Jeeves, a regular voice on the show, said: “Sometimes we’re all in different parts of the country, Si and Dave are sat next to each other – look at that – on a naughty boys week I understand?”

Dave explained that his wife has gone away for the week.

“Mrs Myers is away for the week, so Simon has come to look after me and take me to the 'hospical' on Thursday,” said Dave. “It’s not what you call like a day out.”

Si joked that the duo has had ‘better days out’.

Making light of the situation, Dave joked: “But it’s gonna be a laugh when we walk in, isn’t it – ‘I’ve brought my friend’.

“’Hello, what are you doing to my mate?’”

Si confirmed that Dave is very much on his best behaviour. He said: “Uncle Dave is behaving himself and we might have been a little bit naughty last night but not very much.”

In the podcast Dave revealed that chemo is playing ‘hell’ on his hearing, mishearing Sonia as insomnia during a segment of the show.

Earlier this month Dave claimed that under the circumstances he was ‘doing alright’ during his cancer battle, but said he was missing his iconic beard.

He said: “I just miss having my beard, the feeling of it. Because your skins different and all peachy. No, I want my beard back – I’m alright with my hair!

“I think the bald head and beard is the way to go for a biker as you’re getting on.”

Updating fans on Dave during an appearance in Bolton last month, King said: "I just wanted to say, from Dave and I, thank you so, so very much for all of the goodwill and support, all the messages really do not go unnoticed. He's doing canny but as you appreciate he's right in the trenches of it all at the minute but he's getting there, thank God."

