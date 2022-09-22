A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed after stealing around £300 worth of make-up from Boots in Newport.
Ravel Luke Gillard, of no fixed abode, was accused of stealing the make-up from Boots in Newport Retail Park on April 18.
He appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19, accused of the theft.
He also faced charges of racially or religiously aggravated common assault or beating a man in Swansea, and racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress through words or writing against a police officer in Swansea – both relating to offences on Saturday, September 17.
He pleaded guilty to all three charges.
For the charge of racially or religiously aggravated common assault or beating, Gillard was handed a 16-week prison sentence.
He was given 12 weeks imprisonment, running concurrently, for the offence of racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress through words or writing.
For the theft, Gillard was sentenced to eight weeks, running consecutively – meaning he will serve a total sentence of 24 weeks.
