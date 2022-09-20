EMERGENCY services coordinated to rescue a person from a rockface in St Arvans, Monmouthshire.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call requesting special service at 4.26pm on Monday, September 19.

A special service call is when somebody requires help from a fire service that is unrelated to fire.

Crews from Ebbw Vale, Chepstow and Malpas Fire and Rescue stations attended the scene near Tintern Road alongside Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

Also in attendance were Gwent Police, the ambulance service and Mountain Rescue.

One person was rescued from the rockface using specialist line equipment.

There is no word if any injuries were sustained by either the person rescued or the rescuers.

The rescue was completed by 7.50pm.