THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has members sharing photos from Torfaen and further afield.
The online community for photographers of all ages and abilities has more than 4,800 members who share their fabulous photos every day.
Photos shared in the group may be used – with credit – in print and online for Newsquest publications including the South Wales Argus and the Pontypool Free Press.
Want to join South Wales Argus Camera Club? It’s an inclusive and welcoming Facebook group which accepts photos taken anywhere in the Gwent region (Torfaen, Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, and Blaenau Gwent).
To find the group visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
Kestrel photographed by Leanne Preece in Blaenavon
Tammy Louise Mountain snapped this in Blaenavon
A tender moment caught on camera by Roslynne Eaton
Danny Moreton enjoyed the view from Cwmbran mountain
Pontypool Park Memorial Gates honour the Queen - pictured by Jason Burgess
