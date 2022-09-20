GWENT Police are appealing for information after a report of a robbery and assault in Caldicot last month.

The incident occurred at around 12.30am on Sunday, August 21 at a One Stop Shop in Caldicot town centre.

A 19-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by a man and had his mobile phone taken from him.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man - both from the Caldicot area - were arrested by officers on suspicion of robbery.

Both have since been released under investigation.

Now Gwent Police are asking anyone with information on the matter to come forward, including anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone who was in in Newport Road in Caldicot Town Centre between 12.20am and 1am on Sunday is being urged to speak with the police.

To contact the police about this incident, call 101 or message the Gwent Police social media accounts quoting the reference 200283217.

To report anything anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.