THESE are the three most wanted people by Gwent Police right now.

Can you help find them?

Call 101 quoting the reference number or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Karlie Tuft

Karlie Tuft, 33, from Newport, is wanted after she slashed a woman’s face with a knife at a party in the city.

She failed to attend either her trial at Cardiff Crown Court in June or her subsequent sentencing hearing in July.

Tuft was found guilty by a jury of wounding with intent and jailed for six years and six months.

She is 5ft 2in tall with brown hair and brown eyes, has a tattoo of two stars on the left side of her neck and a butterfly on her ankle and a gun on her right thigh.

Tuft also has a piercing on her bottom left lip.

Reference: 2100061623

Leon Wells

Leon Wells, from Abertysswg, Caerphilly, is wanted for breaching his licence conditions following his release from prison earlier this year.

The 40-year-old, who has links to Tredegar, was jailed for two years and four months in November 2020 after he pleaded guilty to breaching a serious crime prevention order.

Reference: 2200219968

Keri John Phillips

Keri John Phillips is wanted as part of an investigation into the alleged breach of a restraining order.

The 52-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil has links to Bargoed, Nelson and Trelewis.

Reference: 2100391415