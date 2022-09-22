A PAEDOPHILE has pleaded guilty to sharing child abuse images.

Richard Blight, 58, from Monmouthshire, admitted two counts of distributing indecent images of children during a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children at an earlier hearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Blight’s case was adjourned by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.

The defendant, of Glendower Street, Monmouth, was remanded in custody.