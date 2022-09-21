All of the finalists in the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards ‘Excellence in Nursing’ category, sponsored by the Royal College of Nursing Wales, have demonstrated an innovative and caring approach to their work.

Janet Clay, Georgina Jones and Maria Tomlin work in different settings but all share the same spirit of compassion and a high level of commitment to patient care.

Scores of families have reason to be thankful for long-serving deputy sister Janet Clay, who supported the loved ones of people who died in The Grange University Hospital’s emergency department during the pandemic. Jan, who has been a nurse with ABUHB for 52 years and is still working at the age of 73, refused to give up on the profession she loves during the pandemic.

“Jan came in for duty and extended her role as a bereavement nurse for the department by supporting every member of family that had lost someone in the emergency department, staying in contact with the family, sending cards and gifts, supporting through communication with the coroner and doing anything else the families needed,” says her nominatin.

“She’s an asset to the NHS and the nursing profession.”

The Rheumatology Department at Nevill Hall Hospital is led by the exceptional nurse Georgina Jones. Throughout her 40-year career Georgina has helped and supported thousands of patients with their conditions. She now manages a department that delivers nurse-led clinics and an advice line. In recent years she’s overcome adversity and shown tremendous strength and compassion for others.

“She is the most kind-hearted, hardworking and selfless individual that I know,” says her nomination. “Throughout her career, she has helped and supported thousands of patients with their conditions, working in many hospitals, on numerous awards and managing a variety of teams.”

Caring, professional and very much part of the team at the Trosnant Lodge Medical Practice in Pontypool: Advanced Nurse Practitioner Maria Tomlin is praised for the way she listens to patients, puts them at their ease and explains what they can expect in the weeks and months to come.

“I feel she goes above and beyond to ensure that our health is improved as quickly as possible,” says her nomination. “We are extremely lucky to have her in our practice and should be recognised for the excellent work she does.”

A word from our sponsor ..

“On behalf of RCN Wales, we are all incredibly proud to once again sponsor the Excellence in Nursing Care Award at the South Wales Argus Awards this year. It is a crucial time where the nursing workforce needs to be rewarded and valued significantly for the safety critical work they do every day during some of the most challenging times we have faced. I want to wish all those nominated the very best of luck,” says Chair of RCN Wales Board Richard Jones MBE.