TWO men have been charged after a string of horse tack thefts in Chepstow, Coventry and Cheshire.

Cheshire Police confirmed that Jamie Aston, 31, and Kieran Quinn, 35, both of Arthur Street, Blaengwynfi, have been charged with five counts of theft.

Aston was charged with a further count of theft.

The charges relate to thefts  David Broome Event Centre in Chepstow and Bolesworth Estate in Cheshire on Sunday, July 3, 2022, as well as thefts at Western Lawns in Coventry on April 24, 2022.

Both men have been bailed to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on October 11, 2022.

 