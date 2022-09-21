A FORMER department store that traded for 140 years before closing down four years ago is to be brought back into retail use.

The Herbert Lewis store had been one of the main attractions on Chepstow’s High Street since the Victorian period.

But the changing fortunes of the retail trade lead to the family, that in 1978 established a drapery shop in one of three High Street premises that now form the Herbert Lewis store, taking the decision to close.

Since the closure in 2018 the three story shop which dominates High Street, with a round clock hanging from an ornate wrought iron bracket at the first floor, has stood empty and boarded up.

Its ground floor will now be returned to retail use and converted into three smaller units, all accessible from High Street, with the remainder of the building converted for residential use.

Commercial property consultant Julian Bladen, who has been marketing the property, said the new retail spaces are already attracting interest and said the loss of the department store reflected a wider trend that has since seen national retailer Debenhams close down and House of Fraser enter and bought out of administration.

He said: “All of the shops are under offer at the moment.”

The redevelopment will, said Mr Bladen, provide a boost to retail in Chepstow where he said he also has a fourth shop, that is currently vacant, under offer.

“By having all the shops occupied in the town centre it will create more footfall by bringing people into town,” he said.

Chepstow town centre has been hit with negative publicity, following the closure of Herbert Lewis and a controversial pedestrianisation, introduced in June 2020 to help social distancing during the pandemic, that was eventually reversed at the start of August this year.

Mr Bladen citied business rates as “the biggest deterrent” to new businesses opening, and said the higher threshold for paying rates in England disadvantages border towns like Chepstow.

Concern at business rates is also shared by traders who have welcomed news Herbert Lewis is to brought back into use.

Carol Mutlow, who owns Hannah’s Music and is recognised as the town’s longest-serving trader having opened 31 years ago, said she has been concerned about footfall since Covid and was pleased the large space is to be used once more.

She said: “It’s slap bang in the middle of town and huge. It takes up three of four shops so to get that full will make a difference.”

Rates and rents make trading in Chepstow expensive according to Chris Connolley who opened her La Bonita Boutique store in the St Mary’s Arcade six years ago. She said she would have liked to have seen the Herbert Lewis space used in a less conventional manner.

“I think it would have been better if the floor space could be hired out as not everyone has the money to put into stock to fill a shop. If you could just hire part of it that would give people more chance as you have to turn over a lot of money just to open the doors.”

Chepstow Chamber of Commerce has also welcomed the redevelopment. Its secretary Sue Kingdom said: “It’s excellent news. It will be fantastic to see the units in retail use again. We are especially pleased, as this space was owned by the Herbert Lewis family, who restarted the local Chamber of Commerce after World War II to help support local business.”

She added there is “high demand” for units in Chepstow.

The upper floors are being converted to six, one-bedroom flats with one, two-bedroom flat extending across two floors. A modern building at the back of the store has also been demolished and will be replaced with two, two-bedroom flats.

The residential use has also been welcomed by Paul Pavia who represents the Mount Pleasant ward on Monmouthshire County Council.

The Conservative said: “The Herbert Lewis store was an important retail anchor and still has an imposing presence on the High Street because of its size and architectural qualities. It will be really good to see the site redeveloped and back in use both commercially but also for the new residential offer.”

He said there is shortage of residential accommodation: “People are desperate to live in the town but there is simply not enough of a mix of affordable properties to allow people to achieve that goal.”

Planning permission was granted last year and the signing of a legal agreement this month means all permissions are now in place.

The small size of the new flats, according to the planning department, make them unattractive to social housing providers. As a result none on site have to be affordable.

The legal agreement means the developer must pay £19,488 towards off site social housing once the development is completed, sold or occupied but the council must return the cash if it hasn’t spent or allocated it within five years.