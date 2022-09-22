A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RYAN HOLVEY, 31, of James Street, Penygarn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the M4 at junction 27 in Newport on April 26.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

ROBERT DAINES, 43, of no fixed abode, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Coed Lee, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, on August 26.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

CRAIG LAMB, 45, of Gladstone Street, Cross Keys, was sentenced to a community order after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood on the A467, Newbridge, on March 7.

He was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

EVE-MARIE BAGSHAW, 44, of Woodfield, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL LEWIS BURGESS, 32, of Crofton Mede, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS FARLEY, 35, of Riverside Drive, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bettws Lane, Newport, on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEAH HUDD, 35, of Ash Grove, Tyllwyn, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREI MARCEL KISKASZA, 33, of Somerton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE MICHAEL BOSHEIN, 36, of Sylvan View, Tintern, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.