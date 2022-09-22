A MAN has appeared in court accused of possession of 10kg of cocaine with intent to supply.
James Evans, 38, of Gordon Street, Newport, faces the allegation and that of possession of criminal property on September 16.
The defendant was remanded in custody after appearing before the city’s magistrates’ court.
Evans is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on October 17.
