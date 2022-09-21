THE Riverfront Theatre in Newport has fully re-opened after storm damage caused the closure of its cinema and the cancellation of some events.

The theatre, run by Newport Live, cancelled all cinema screenings for two days after the storm on the evening of Monday, September 5, and cancelled some sceduled events.

Newport Live has confirmed that the studio theatre and one of the box office desks were the main areas affected by the water damage.

However, it has now fully re-opened with a full programme of activities.

Repair works are continuing in “a small area” of the building, but Newport Live said this did not affect any events or activities at the theatre.

A Newport Live spokesperson said: “Due to recent the heavy rainfall, the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre sustained some damage which resulted in closure of the cinema and some changes to their usual programme of events.

“The main areas affected were the studio theatre and one of the box office desks, meaning all cinema screenings were cancelled.

“Customers who bought tickets to any cinema screenings, workshops or classes during the affected period were contacted by the customer service team to either re-arrange or provide refunds.

“The Riverfront is pleased to announce that it’s cinema, the only one in Newport City Centre, has now re-opened and has returned to its usual varied programme with screenings that include new releases, family favourites, art house and documentaries.

“The Riverfront has advised that there is a small area where work is ongoing but events and activities at The Riverfront are unaffected.”