A GANG of fearsome dinosaurs will roam the streets of Newport this weekend.

No, it's not the latest Jurassic Park film, rather part of the return of Dinosaur World Live.

The successful show last came to Newport in 2019 at the Riverfront Theatre, and will return to the venue next month.

Dinosaur World Live provides an entertaining and educational live show, using stunning puppetry to bring life-like dinosaurs to the stage.

And to build excitement for the stunning show, the dinosaurs will be roaming the streets this weekend, as they take over Friars Walk on Saturday.

The creatures will be out at about at midday, and then again at 12.45pm, and 1.30pm.

The free activity for all ages, will provide families a chance to see a life-like dinosaur as a sneak peak of what’s to come this autumn.

Trailer of Dinosaur World live on Youtube. Video: YouTube

Dinosaur World Live will be at the Riverfront theatre between Friday, October 7, and Sunday, October 9.

Dinosaurs in the show include children’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with the Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops all in the show.

Newport is the only place in Wales to see the show this year, which is suitable for ages 3+.

Dinosaur World live returns to Newport. Picture: Newport Live

The duration of the show is 50 minutes followed by a 15 minute special meet and greet for brave explorers to meet the dinosaurs after the show.

The tour comes to Newport next month for three days. Picture: Dinosaur Live

The opening performance on October 7 will be at 4.30pm, followed by shows at 11am, 2pm and 4th on Saturday, October 8, and 11am and 2pm the following day.

Tickets are priced at £15 and at £9 for groups of 10 and over, which are available to buy from Newport Live | Events