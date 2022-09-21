TAXI fares in Torfaen could rise for the first time in four years following months of pleading from drivers.

Proposals put forward by drivers would see fares charged by licensed hackney carriage drivers increase by 20 per cent.

That would see a daytime two mile journey within Torfaen jump from £5.50 at present to £6.60. The same fare at night would cost £7.95 rather than the the £6.65 rate set in 2018.

The county borough council was asked to consider a fare increase back in July by a hackney carriage operator due to the rising cost of petrol and diesel. At a meeting in August drivers told licensing officials they were also struggling with the cost-of-living and the impact of the Covid pandemic while private hire operators had also hiked their prices.

The standard fare would jump from £4, or £4.70 from midnight, to £5 and £5.70 and the meter would run at 10 pence, and 15 pence, for every 110 yards travelled.

Information collected nationally shows that average fare for a two mile journey in the UK in August was £6.46 and the Wales average is £6.11.

Fares in Gwent range between Torfaen’s £5.50 and £7.60 in the rural county of Monmouthshire, which is the highest standard fare in Wales.

The regional average is £6.16 and neighbouring Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire all reviewed hackney carriage tariffs within the last four months and Newport City Council’s review is due report this month.

Members of the public and trade now have two weeks from September 16 to comment on the proposed increase, the council will then have to consider the responses and whether to approve the new tariffs.