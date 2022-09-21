THE Newport Rising Festival will be making its return on Friday, November 4.

The festival celebrates and commemorates the Newport Chartist Rising, which occurred on November 4, 1839.

People from all over South East Wales marched to Newport to demand better working conditions and the right to vote.

But the march ended in tragedy as 22 people were killed outside the Westgate Hotel after a failed attempt to rescue captured Chartists.

In modern times, the Chartists are remembered for their role in shaping reforms.

The Newport Rising Festival is chief among events that commemorate the Chartists and in the past has featured more than 500 people in a procession that mirrors the ill-fated march through Newport.

Many iconic Newport venues take part in the festival, including the Westgate Hotel.

However, the festival brings people from all over the world to celebrate what Newport is like today, rather than just celebrating Chartists from 183 years ago.

Festival organisers said: “Newport Rising isn’t just about what happened in 1839, it’s about today and a celebration of Newport as a place for change, where people can work together to change things for the better.

"After Covid we’re really pleased to be able to bring the full festival back.

"We know that the people of Newport feel strongly about the sacrifice made by

the Chartists and the story of what happened here continues to inspire new generations.

"Previous festivals have brought visitors to Newport from all over - South Africa, Brazil, New Zealand and we’ve been blown away by some of the comments from communities that attend.

"I’ll always remember one member of the Polish community telling me that the festival and the people she met at the Westgate Hotel are what made her feel like Newport was a good place to stay.

“Our Chartist Heritage, the charity behind Newport Rising Festival, is working hard to find new ways to tell everybody about Newport’s amazing Chartist History.

"It’s a story worth telling and it belongs to all of us who live in this part of South Wales.

"It’s also part of the history of democracy in the UK and that makes it interesting to lots of other people too.

"An important historic event such as the Newport Rising is both a cultural and an economic asset, something that can attract tourists and inward investment, and form a key part of the city’s offer.

“Our vision and aim is that Newport Rising Festival and the charity’s year-round activities will continue to grow and promote the Chartist story as a central part of Newport’s cultural identity."

This year's festival programme will include talks, workshops, art, the annual Chartist

Convention and live music at locations including Newport's Westgate Hotel, Riverfront

Theatre and Cathedral.

Follow the march at the Westgate Hotel on Friday night there will be live music with a punk-focused line-up on Saturday.

The annual commemoration ceremony will take place at 4pm on Friday, November 4.

Poppy Stowell-Evans, spokesperson for the festival said: "The fight for democracy was hard won by those who went before us, and, as we are seeing more and more, that fight goes on.

"The right to use our voices is being eroded here in the UK, however with issues such as the climate crisis our voices need to be heard more than ever - there is just too much at stake.

"This is why it's important we continue to celebrate the Chartists and everything they stood for."

Schedule of events

More events are being added, but this is the schedule of events that are already confirmed.

November 4, 4pm-5pm: Commemoration ceremony in the churchyard of Newport Cathedral;

November 4, 5.30pm: Torchlit march in the footsteps of the Chartists, featuring Barracwda, street performance;

November 4, 7pm: Live Music and performance at the Westgate Hotel;

November 4, 7pm: Banned in NC - live music at the CAB;

November 5, 10am - 4pm: Chartist Convention 2022 at Newport Cathedral;

November 6: Guided walk to Chartist Caves, Trefil;

November 9, 10am: Open doors and expert discussion on the famous bullet holes in Westgate Hotel.

While many events will be free, some will need tickets.

To find out more, visit the Newport Rising website here.