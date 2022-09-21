PEOPLE up and down the country are facing soaring energy bills amidst an increasing cost of living crisis.

According to recent data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them.

It revealed that 48 per cent of adults said they were finding it “very or somewhat difficult” to afford their energy costs in a survey between August 31 and September 11.

However, a myriad of government support was announced earlier this year, aimed at supporting the hardest hit during the energy crisis.

Here is a rundown of all the support available and who is eligible.

Government support for energy bills

£400 government discount

This government scheme will see every household given £400 off their electricity bill. This is called the Energy Bills Support Scheme.

You don’t need to do anything to get the money and you won’t have to pay it back.

You’ll get the £400 in 6 instalments starting from October 2022. You’ll get:

• £66 in October and November

• £67 in December, January, February and March. You’ll get the discount monthly, even if you pay for your energy quarterly or use a payment card.

Energy bill (PA)

£150 council tax rebate

You can get £150 back from the council to help pay your energy bills - this is called a ‘rebate’.

You’ll get the rebate if you pay council tax and your home is in council tax bands A to D. You can find your band on your council tax bill or check your council tax band on GOV.UK You’ll only get the rebate if you’re the person who has to pay council tax for your household. Only one person per household will get the rebate.

You’ll get the rebate even if you:

• get a Council Tax Reduction, including a full reduction, and your home is in bands A to D

• get the Disabled Band Reduction discount and your home is in bands A to E

• are subject to immigration control and your biometric residence permit says "no recourse to public funds"

Warm Home Discount Scheme

The Warm Home Discount Scheme will see some people on benefits get £150 off their electricity bill.

You don’t need to apply for the scheme as payments are automatic.

Check which energy supplier you were with on 21 August 2022. You can only get the discount if your supplier is in the scheme. You can find a full list of suppliers on the Citizens Advice website here.

Fuel vouchers

If you’re struggling to top up your prepayment meter, you could be able to get a fuel voucher.

These are codes given to you either in a letter, text message or email. Use it to add credit to your gas card or electricity key. If you don't have one of these, contact your supplier to get one.

We've collected data published in the last two weeks on the rising #CostOfLiving



Around a third of parents with children said they were unable to afford an unexpected expense, compared with around a quarter of non-parents (30 Mar-19 Jun 22) https://t.co/myktsBxD6I



Read more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ikv9416k9O — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 8, 2022

Winter Fuel Payment

The Winter Fuel Payment is an annual one-off payment to help you pay for heating during the winter.

You can usually get a Winter Fuel Payment if you were born on or before 25 September 1956.

You’ll automatically get an extra 'pensioner cost of living payment' with your usual Winter Fuel Payment in either November or December.

You should start getting the Winter Fuel Payment automatically once you reach State Pension age, but sometimes you might need to apply. You can find out how to apply on the website here.

Cold weather payments

Cold Weather Payments are one-off payments to help you pay for extra heating costs when it’s very cold.

You’ll get a payment each time the temperature drops below a specific temperature for a set period of time.

You’ll only be eligible for a Cold Weather Payment if you already get:

• Pension Credit

• Income Support

• income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

• income-related Employment and Support Allowance

• Universal Credit

• support for mortgage interest If you are eligible, payments will be made automatically

